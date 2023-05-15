Home learning boost for Enga schools

To support this notion, Australia has teamed up with the Enga Provincial Education department to launch a project aimed at distributing 30,000 Home Learning packs to schools in Laiagam, Porgera, Kandep, and Kompiam districts.

Originally developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, these learning packs are designed to provide support to families in helping their children continue their education during natural disasters, conflicts, or crises.

The Home Learning packs have already proven to be an essential resource for children and their families during periods of displacement, unrest, and conflict.

It is hoped that this collaboration will continue to provide accessible and quality education for all.