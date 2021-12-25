Hohola’s Neighbourhood Watch Initiative

The community association has been in existence since 2011 and they have achieved a lot in terms of maintaining law and order. They have set up a committee that deal with petty issues on lawlessness and only involves the police when the need arises.

The association Chairman, Bede Tomokita said Hohola 5 is now a safe place to live in and this has encouraged business houses to assist the community as a show of support.

“We have not had many problems in the area, you don’t find break and enters in Hohola 5 basically because we have a strong association standing to combat this,” Mr Tomikita said.

He said the youth who are a part of a foot beat have done well to resolve disputes in their zone communities and the residents have been happy with the outcome of the initiative. To support they have given cash and contributed in kind to encourage the good work.

“The foot beat has taught the young men to have patience, wisdom and self-control. It is hoped that this same initiative can be set up in communities in the city to ensure they can take control of their own law and order issues.”

With their motto ‘your security is my business and my security is yours’ Works Committee Chairman, Peter Bailey said this is something they practice religiously and with their own court system in place, people abide by the law structure created to keep them in line and safe.

“This initiative should become a role model for other suburbs to follow. We do not blame the politicians, whatever that is happening here, there is no need to blame the government system. Let us take the challenge ourselves,” Mr Bailey said.

Since putting up notices for volunteers to be a part of the neighborhood watch program, Secretary and Overall Coordinator, Eddie Manga says the response was overwhelming with 111 youth onboard the program ‘Footbeat’.

He said: “As soon as we put up the notices for the volunteers to come forward most offenders of crime have signed up to become defenders of the community. I am pleased they have stepped up for change.”

Meantime, they are calling on Member for Moresby North West, Lohia Boe Samuel to assist the ‘Footbeat’ project.