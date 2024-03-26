High expectation for citizenship committee

With the appointment of its three members – through the Permanent Parliamentary Committee – and their swearing in, in November 2023, the committee has held four meetings so far and has deliberated on over 80 applications from the National Capital District and Morobe Province.

Immigration and Border Security Minister, John Rosso, commended the hard-working chairman, Marsh Narewec, and his team for their efforts in addressing the backlog of over 600 citizenship applications.

Speaking after the hearing of 26 applicants on Thursday, March 21st, in Lae, Minister Rosso said he has asked the committee to hold the highest standard possible when deliberating on citizenship applications from candidates.

“But as the good chairman has pointed out, a lot of these applicants are people who have been born here, who have strong family ties with our nation, their grandparents emigrated here a long time ago, they have businesses here, or are married here. So, all these people are trying to get either dual citizenship or become citizens of our country, Papua New Guinea,” said Minister Rosso.

“A lot of them have applied three to four years ago and they’ve been waiting patiently for this big, important day today, chairman.

“I’d like to commend you and the deputy chairman and the committee for fast-tracking this and bringing it to our beautiful city of Lae.

“As the Member for Lae, a lot of people applying for this have always complained to me, saying, why has it not been set up quickly? But it is a process that has been finally established and I apologise for the delay.”

Rosso further said the committee members have been picked due to their no-nonsense attitude and strong moral principles.

“I have every confidence in them to ensure that the most appropriate people are given this distinction to become citizens of our country.

“There are a lot of applicants; some from Australia, United Kingdom, Fiji, Germany and from our neighbours in West Papua.”

Rosso emphasised on the stringent screening process, saying submitting one’s application does not mean that it will be granted.