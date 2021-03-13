He fought for our freedom: Sir Gibbs

The head of the judiciary was part of the special parliament sitting on Thursday, March 11th, to bid farewell to the founding father of the nation.

Sir Gibbs urged Papua New Guineans to guard their PNG identity with integrity and respect.

In a patriotic speech, he said it was fitting that leaders from the three arms of government, including the Governor General, bid farewell to the founding father of the nation in the house that he built.

Sir Gibbs said his death has united the country.

The Chief Justice stated that before PNG’s independence, the country was fragmented, adding our forefathers were just getting out of the bushes, valleys and caves.

Sir Gibbs said late Sir Michael fought for the rights of Papua New Guineans from oppression, discrimination and racism in our own land.

He highlighted that there were only a few educated Papua New Guineans at that time.

“Our leaders like Somare at the helm charted a course for us and here we are 45 years into our journey. We are in control of our own destinies,” he stated.

“Thanks again to Sir Michael Somare and our founding fathers. Sink or swim at least we are in control. Thank you Sir Michael for this. We will never forget you for this.”

Sir Gibbs added that during independence, there was skepticism and doubts if a young PNG with no experience would survive.

The Chief Justice said Sir Michael ensured that PNG was a free, independent and democratic country but also subject to the rule of law.