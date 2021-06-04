Handra Bridge Almost Complete

The bridge is 55 metres long, and is located in the Numbo Local Level Government in the Yangoru Saussia District. It will provide significant ease of transportation to the 20,000 local population and the traveling public.

Secretary for the Department of National Planning and Monitoring, Koney Samuel, visited the project site over the weekend with local Member Richard Maru and District Administrator Jacob Yafai.

Secretary Samuel was impressed with the progress of work done on the infrastructure that is valued at K10 million from the National Government. He urged the local community to look after the asset that he said will no doubt improve their livelihood.

Handra Ward Councillor, Jacob Hembiworo, said for years the locals have had difficulty crossing the 40m wide Handra River that is the sum of the Winamba and Pamunjin Rivers.

“For the past 40 year, lives have been lost and vehicles have been washed away during the wet season. In fact, a vehicle was carried away just yesterday. This bridge will change all that,” Mr Hembiworo said.

MP Maru said the bridge will be opened in a ceremony in coming months where national leaders will be invited to attend and see for themselves the impact of the infrastructure.

The contractor said construction began in November 2020 and work will be completed in mid-June 2021. When in full use, this multimillion-kina asset is expected to help boost the local economy.