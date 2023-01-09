Govt yet to honour TESAS fees for 2022

DWU President Prof. Fr. Philip Gibbs informed students who were under TESAS in Semester 2 of 2022, to settle the outstanding fees before they enroll for the 2023 academic year.

“We regret to inform you that you must ensure your required outstanding fees are paid before you arrive to register. If you come and your fees from 2022 are not paid in full, we will not be able to register you.

“We ask that you pay attention to the dates for registration and adhere as these dates will not be extended,” he added.

The decision was made after the DWU Council meeting in December.

“I feel like it is important to inform you of this now in case the 2022 scholarship fees would not have been paid before the time of registration from February 6-10, 2023.

Pro. Fr Gibbs said for those under AES the amount owing is likely to be K2,160 while HECAS is K2,880.

“If at some stage DHEST does pay the outstanding fees from last year, we will credit any payment you have made to your student account with the University.”

He added that the University needs these outstanding fees to pay its staff including service providers for goods and services rendered to the school.