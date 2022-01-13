 

Govt To Fund K782m Project

09:33, January 13, 2022
The second phase of the PNG Power Grid project, extending 132 kilovolt power lines from Mt Hagen to Yonki, will be funded and constructed by the Marape-Basil government.

Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey said the project will cost approximately K782 million.

“An ambitious target has been set to provide access to electricity for 70 percent of the PNG population by 2030,” he stated.

“About 15 percent of the population currently have access.

“Providing electricity is critical for economic growth. It not only increases standards of living but provides for essential services from hospitals and schools and keeps businesses operating efficiently.

“Completion of this second phase not only doubles the capacity of transmission lines to 132kv but will service more than 40 percent of PNG’s population from Hides to Tari to Mendi to Mt Hagen to Kundiawa to Goroka and to the Yonki Hydro power scheme.”

(Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey after a briefing with PPL CEO, Obed Batia)

