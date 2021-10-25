Governor Respect Law: Temai

Mr Temai made this call after Governor Dua last Friday called on him to front up at the Kondom Agauado House, the provincial headquarters building in Kundiawa, to pick up his disciplinary charges.

Governor Dua said the disciplinary charges stem from an investigation sanctioned by the National Executive Council (NEC) on the suspended provincial administrator in June this year.

However, Mr Temai rebutted saying the matter is before the court and the Governor should avoid such actions.

“I have gone to court disputing my suspension and it is pending a decision.

“All parties must respect the court and should avoid taking sub judice actions. What the Governor is demanding is sub judice and a total disrespect of the Court.

“You cannot dictate to the Court a desired outcome. Its independence must be respected,” he said.

Mr Temai added that the Provincial Administration or PEC committees are not empowered to investigate, as the Public Service Commission and Department of Personnel Management are agencies to conduct an independent investigation.

“Governor Dua cannot continue to interfere with State systems or influence institutions for his benefit.

“We have to respect the state agencies to operate independently to make decisions that promote the integrity of the State. The Governor cannot be allowed to continue hijacking their constitutional duties and I am calling on the Ombudsman to check this,” he said.

Mr Temai said: “Investigation report produced by SPA or PEC Committees will be a biased report and is not considered legitimate. Therefore, let the court make its decision and we can deal with other matters after that.”

He said the situation the Governor created has affected the province and it must be stabilized as soon as possible.

“As a custodian, the power and resources at your disposal must be applied wisely. I am accountable to the Simbu people, whatever actions taken against me will be respected as long as it is done within law.

“I respect the Governor as our leader and cannot raise allegations to destroy his reputation, but I can’t hold while he continue to destroy my reputation in the media."