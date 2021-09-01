Governor concerned with threats to staff

Governor Saonu said companies should adhere to the laws of the democratic nation of PNG.

“People have the freedom to get vaccinated or not. That is their choice,” he said.

“Companies can enforce strict COVID-19 protocols as advised by the National Health Department and World Health Organisation.”

Governor Saonu said business houses should not resort to sacking or terminating people for not taking the vaccine as this will have greater impact on the families of the workers, loss in production of company operations and a direct impact on the economy of the country.

“My Government in Morobe Province will not tolerate the mistreatment of the people who are contributing to the economy and have families that depend on them,” he stated.

The Governor said the Morobe Provincial Government authorities will be keeping an eye out for reports of such nature onwards and will take action where possible.

“I further call upon the Controller, David Manning, to look into this matter and resolve it.”