Governor Bird Leads Disaster Response

The province, already grappling with widespread flooding, was struck by a devastating 7.0 magnitude earthquake earlier on Sunday 24th March, inflicting substantial damage across the region. Initial assessments indicate the loss of approximately 1,000 homes, with the final tally expected to rise as reports continue to be gathered.

Emergency response efforts, spearheaded by Samaritan Aviation and the Provincial Health Authority, are underway to assist the injured and address the tragic loss of life.

Governor Bird, accompanied by Samaritan Aviation, personally surveyed affected areas in Upper, Middle, and Lower Sepik, expressing gratitude for the organization's unwavering support to remote and vulnerable communities.

He underscored the province's commitment to Samaritan Aviation, providing annual financial backing of K400,000, supplemented by contributions from river District Development Authorities (DDAs) totalling K300,000.

Acknowledging the concurrent challenges faced by other parts of Papua New Guinea, Governor Bird emphasized the urgency of local action, citing delays in national government assistance following past disasters. Determined to avoid a similar fate, the East Sepik Provincial Government has allocated funds towards relief efforts, mobilizing emergency healthcare services and imminent relief operations.

Governor Bird firmly rejected reliance on external aid, asserting, "ESPG will not be a beggar in Waigani," and announced the allocation of K5.6 million from this year's provincial budget to support Local Level Governments (LLGs) in relief endeavours.

Additionally, he pledged to petition for further funding from the Provincial Support Improvement Program (PSIP) to address pressing needs.

Highlighting immediate priorities, Governor Bird outlined essential requirements including medical assistance, clean drinking water, shelter materials, relocation support, food supplies, and rebuilding essentials. He welcomed emergency assistance from traditional partners while affirming the unwavering commitment of East Sepik's public servants and leaders to address the crisis.

As the province braces for the arduous task of recovery and reconstruction, Governor Bird's resolute stance underscores East Sepik's determination to navigate through adversity with self-reliance and resilience.