Government Depts Online Platforms

Minister for Information and Communication Technology, Timothy Masiu has announced the online publication of names of 59 government agencies, each with their official social media accounts.

He said due to the recent increase in fake social media accounts impersonating certain government departments, the ICT Department has taken stock of Government website, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter accounts, and YouTube channels set up by all public agencies.

Minister Masiu said the next steps would be to improve the Government’s digital presence while commencing take down of fake government websites and social media accounts.

“We have started the elimination process and the idea is to clean the social media platforms of all unofficial government social media accounts. In the end we want to promote official government social media platforms so that our people know where to access official news and information.”

The published list of official websites for the 59 government agencies will be available at www.ict.gov.pg.