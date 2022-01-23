Gov’t Committed In Reviewing OPIC Act

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, John Simon told hundreds of oil palm block holders at Sarakolok in Hoskins, West New Britain Province, when opening the K1 million Sarakolok Bridge yesterday, 22nd of January.

The bridge was funded jointly by the West New Britain Provincial Government and OPIC.

The Agriculture and Livestock Minister also told the block holders that:

The Government had allocated K10 million for road development in major oil palm provinces, including West New Britain, and would be pushing for K1 million of this to be allocated to Sarakolok;

The Government had allocated K2 million for oil palm research and development;

Government had plans to build an oil mill for smallholders; and

Lands and Physical Planning Minister John Rosso would be addressing their land issues;

Minister Simon was accompanied by West New Britain Governor, Sasindran Muthuvel, Talasea MP Francis Maneke, Department of Agriculture and Livestock acting Secretary, Steven Mombi, OPIC acting General-Secretary Kepson Pupita and WNB Provincial Administrator, Williamson Hosea.

The bridge is a welcome relief for block holders who have been suffering for several years because of transport difficulties in taking their fresh fruit bunch (FFB) to market.

“The Oil Palm Industry Corporation Act has been in place for a long time, and needs to be reviewed, as it only allows OPIC to provide extension services to the smallholder growers whereas the big oil palm companies operate in an unregulated industry,” Minister Simon said.

“OPIC, under the current legislative framework, cannot impose sustainable oil palm practice, collect levies, charge licensing fees, create regulations and standards, enforce compliance, impose sanctions and penalties, and prosecute offences.”

He said MP Maneke has been pushing him for a review of the Oil Palm Act, “and before we go to the elections, we will ensure that this act goes before Parliament”.