Gordon Secondary To Mark 50 Years

Celebrating 50 years means the school is one of the oldest in the country. Gordon Secondary School is also a pioneer in the secondary education reforms in the 1990s and has been a benchmark school.

Many have passed through its gates in five different eras.

Gordon High School then was the third school to gain secondary status in 1994. The school continues to strive in quality education guided by its;

Mission:

With God as our guide, we strive for excellence in learning, living and serving and;

Vision:

To nurture and develop to the fullest, the intellectual, physical, social, and spiritual capabilities of all members.

Enabling its students to become a whole individual worthy of God and Society.

The current student population is over 1400 and they are set to join hands with former students and administrators to commemorate a memorable Golden Jubilee.

Meantime, the organizing committee will be holding a media launch and press conference tomorrow, June 17 to announce their 50th Anniversary Golden Jubilee commemoration programme.

There will also be a sponsorship presentation to support the anniversary celebrations.