GG receives Auditor General’s annual report

Auditor General Gordon Kega presented the Auditor General’s 2020 Report to the Governor General.

According to Mr Kega, “The report contains information about the operations and financial statements of my Office for the year ended 31 December, 2020…and reflects our effort to serve our country by executing our oversight role for the use and management of public funds, and promote transparency and good governance in the public sector.”

The role of the Auditor General’s Office is to audit the financial affairs and activities of Government in accordance with Section 214 of the Constitution of Papua New Guinea.

Public Solicitor Leslie Benjamin Mamu presented the 2022 Annual Report of the Office of the Public Solicitor which covers the operations, functions and duties of the Public Solicitor as well as cases the Office has dealt with and recommendations for improvement to its operations.

The Office of the Auditor General and Office of the Public Solicitor are Constitutional Office Holders and are required to provide annual reports of their operations.

The Annual Reports presented to the Governor General will be forwarded to the Office of the Speaker of Parliament to be presented on the floor of Parliament.