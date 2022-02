They are Judith Stenis and Joseph Aka. They will serve as Commissioners of the Public Services Commission for a period of five years.

Stenis was appointed acting Commissioner in October 2020. Her appointment as Commissioner today follows the revocation of that earlier appointment.

The appointment of the two commissioners by the PSC Appointments Committee has been gazetted in the National Gazette. PSC Chairman, Apeo Sione attended and witnessed the swearing in ceremony.