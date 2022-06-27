Further violence quelled in Kuat

It was alleged that the fight was between supporters of the two candidates contesting the Finschhafen Open seat, and as a result, business houses were closed on Monday 20 June, for fear of violence escalating.

A section of PNGDF Engineers engaged in road construction in Finschhafen, together with members of a police unit responded and apprehended three suspects. The suspects are now in police custody.

Deputy Provincial Election Manager Freda Joses, PNGDF Task Group Two Operations Commander Major John Jacobs and members from the RPNGC visited the area last Monday. They conducted a mediation and awareness with the community, urging them not to cause further election-related violence.