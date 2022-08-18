Fund Focus On Empowerment

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) under the EU-STREIT PNG Programme facilitated this meeting.

Many entrepreneurs in the awareness meetings expressed their interest in this opportunity that is available to women and men agripreneurs and agri-food value chain actors in the Greater Sepik region.

Pastor Wilfred Mombiam, who leads 500-plus cocoa farmers in Wewak District of East Sepik under Wilmo Agri Farming said, “I’m excited about this initiative which is the first of its kind for the farmers and agribusinesses. This support will add value in many ways, one is to transform our farming practice to operate like a business in terms of sustainability and long-term development.”

During the information sessions, the participants were informed that an Assessment and Review Committee would be formed to review proposals from selected eligible stakeholders/beneficiaries.

The Committee comprise representatives from the EU Delegation, Department of Agriculture and Livestock, provincial authorities, the EU-STREIT PNG Programme, and invited technical officers from relevant government agencies in the two provinces.

EU-STREIT Programme Deputy Coordinator, Dr Pavel Burian underscored, “For proposals targeting women and youth, a higher percentage of support like up to 80 percent will be given. This to ensure and foster their participation and benefit in line with the Programme’s approach.”

Burian also explained that the support to individual interventions would be discussed depending on the nature and number of challenges to be addressed.

This include the number of beneficiaries to be reached and the benefits and contributions that must be in line with the objectives, outcomes and outputs of the EU-STREIT PNG Programme.

The first call for proposal was out as of 5 August and will end on 5 September 2022, while the second call will follow on 1 December. Interested persons or entrepreneurs can apply to this email address: PG-STREIT-INNOVATION@FAO.ORG