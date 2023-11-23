Free Papua movement holds first meeting

The congress opening was attended by thousands of participants and delegates from seven (7) regions of West Papua, namely: Tabi, Saireri, Domberay, Bomberay, Anim-Ha, Meepago and Lapago.

Chairman of the ULMWP Congress committee, Bazooka Logo said, “Today is the day when the momentum of the West Papuan people will determine who their leader will be, who will lead the struggle for the independence of the West Papuan people [and] as well as the agenda of the Papuan people's struggle for independence.

“To all the participants [West Papuan people], this is an important moment that will really determine your future. For this reason, use your sovereign rights which are guaranteed constitutionally by the ULMWP in the ULMWP Constitution properly until the Congress is finished,” said Logo.

This congress will close on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at Port Numbay.