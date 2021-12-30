FPDA extension officers in Kimbe

The assessment includes studying the environment, climate and weather patterns and soil type.

FPDA was invited by the Talasea District Development Authority (DDA).

In a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two parties in October, FPDA will facilitate trainings and assist locals to grow, produce and commercialize the named food crops.

People in Bereme, Sabal, Malele, Waisilau, Yauyau and those along the mountain range will trial the project.

Talasea MP Francis Maneke acknowledged the partnership saying this is one way to boost locally grown food crops in the province.

He said there is a slow trend of ‘highlands food crops’ being shipped into the province to market, thus it would be fitting that they be locally grown.

Mr Maneke assured the full backing of the district on the project and encouraged locals to tap into the industry with FPDA to facilitate trainings, upskill and provide necessary technical advice on the project.

Most of WNB is taken up by Oil Palm and people living on the higher altitudes are being given the opportunity to move into vegetable production to meet the increasing demand for fresh food.