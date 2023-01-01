Focus on family this year

Head Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG, Reverend Dr Jack Urame, highlighted that there is so much social instability and disorder in our families, communities and nation.

“Therefore, I urge you all to focus on strengthening the family unit as you begin the Year,” said Rev Dr Urame.

“It is important to rebuild the family unit because the basic household of God is disintegrating in the face of diverse social, economic and technological changes taking place in our world today.

“There is brokenness and fragmentation within the families. Many marriages are falling apart. Many children are looking for parental love, warmth, care, clothes, food and shelter.

“Such situations within the family bring a lot of suffering to the household, and when the household suffers, the entire nation suffers.

“When families disintegrate, it contributes to a lot of the social issues we are facing in our country today. Issues like domestic violence, gender-based violence, polygamy, orphanages, street children, child abuse, drug abuse, a lack of discipline, and other forms of negative social behaviour are indicators of family breakdown.

“A peaceful community, a strong society, and a prosperous nation do not just emerge; they are created and shaped by people through positive actions.

“It begins with the basic family unit. Let us begin the journey of the year 2023 within our families by mending the family’s fragmentations.

“Where there is brokenness, emptiness, coldness, and bitterness within the family, let us fill the household with the warmth of love, forgiveness, reconciliation, acceptance, peace and harmony.

“Let us maintain stability within the family and bring new life to the household so that there is warmth, solidarity, peace and joy.

“With this vision for a healthy family to maintain social order and stability in our country, the Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG looks forward to continuing the positive cooperation and partnership with other churches, the government, the private sector, and other stakeholders in 2023.

“Let us all act together in solidarity to build a better Papua New Guinea by strengthening the family as the basic social unit of our nation.”