Flood victims given relief

The people were affected by floods due to heavy rainfall that started on March 10.

Ramu nico assisted with food and other necessities.

Bags of rice, bottled water, canned fish, and cartons of biscuits were given to people living along Banu Breach in Usino Bundi District on Friday 15th March. Plastic canvases and tents were distributed for makeshift shelters as rain continued to pour. Medical officers from the KBK mine clinic were also deployed to the disaster location to assist locals who urgently needed medical help.

The flooding affected 534 people. It created a flood plain of five kilometers along the Ramu River. Water levels were up 15 to 18 feet deep.

The communities affected were Ward 31 of Usino LLG, which is next to the Ramu River, and communities along the Banu Breach.

Ramu NiCo provided relief to the affected villages of Banu, the Maure Clan, Ass Manabu, Wawe Maure and Mokombi Clan, Yamagi Kuadei and the Inland Pipeline Clan.

The flooding started on March 14. Water level started rising in the late hours of Tuesday March 13, and it did not subside for two days. By Saturday March 16, the flood had killed most of the livestock, destroyed homes, food gardens and water sources.