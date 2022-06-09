Flights Into Hagen Resume

Western Highland Election Operation Commander, Superintendent John Sagom confirmed that all flights in and out of Kagamuga airport have resumed and back to normal, while security forces continue to maintain presence around the airport and Mt Hagen town areas.

He said, “Investigation into the oil spill incident commenced yesterday morning. We have identified some persons of interest on our radar and our investigators are monitoring them closely.”

Mr Sagom called on all intending candidates of Western Highlands Province to control their supporters and assist the security forces to provide a free, fair and safe 2022 national general election in the province.