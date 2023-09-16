Flag raised to commemorate Independence Day

Port Moresby residents including school children, members of the police and military forces, members of parliament and members of the diplomatic corp braved the morning cold and windy conditions to witness the flag raising.

Treasurer Ian Ling Stuckey stood in place of the Prime Minister to deliver the government’s Independence message.

The ceremony began with the marching of military soldiers and a dedication prayer, followed by the singing of the national anthem and the national pledge as the PNG flag was slowly hoisted up the pole.

In his key note address the Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey said it has been 48 years since PNG’s sovereign flag was raised for the first time in 1975.

He said since then, the country survived despite criticisms and doubt from other countries.

“Despite those that doubted whether we will even survive as a nation, we have. Despite being the most diverse nation on earth, we are still a united country under one flag,” he said.

He said for many, the hopes and dreams of independence have not been fully realized.

“We know that too many of our households are still struggling with the cost of living, even with the largest eleven-hundred and seventy-seven million household assistants package delivered at our history.

“We know that the law and order situation need tremendous improvements for our people to feel safe and secure. We know that gender-based violence continues at unacceptable levels. We know that our education and health indicators are below than what our people expect, and we know that not enough of our people have clear opportunities to better incomes and formal employment.” Stuckey said.

He said that is why the government is initiating policies to better meet Papua New Guineans aspirations.

Meantime, Prime Minister James Marape was absent to observe Sabbath, while the Deputy Prime Minister John Roso is in New York to deliver the country’s statement and the United nation’s meet.