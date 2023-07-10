Fix your home, stressed Lae MP

Apart from being the Lae MP, Rosso is also PNG’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Lands and Physical Planning and also the Minister for Labour and Immigration.

“Whilst in my capacity as Deputy Prime Minister – I do work for our government and country – you always have to fix your backyard and that’s your home,” he said. “That’s a place where we all grew up.

“Whether you grew up in a settlement or suburb or wherever in the communities around Lae – you’ve got to fix your home. And I think we’ve done well in the last six years with all your help and the business houses.”

Rosso said while tangible development can be seen in the once-neglected Lae city, which used to be called the ‘pothole city’ of PNG, more work needs to be done.

The Lae MP said today, the streets of Lae are a lot safer, petty crime rates have reduced due to foot patrols by police reservists under a partnership with the Lae City Authority and Royal PNG Constabulary, infrastructure has improved and so has people’s attitude.

“A lot of things we are doing to improve our community and the community spirit is the biggest thing,” he stated.

“Every time we do something, you always have the community spirit. You don’t normally see it in other towns. In Lae, the business houses are always behind you when you do something, even though these are struggling times.”

During the launch of the Rosso Mountain Bike Race on Saturday, the Lae MP apologised to his electorate for having limited time with them. However, he gave the assurance that with their help, Lae will be restored to its glory days.