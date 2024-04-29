Court withdraws murder case

In a formal statement submitted to court, the arresting officer said he was forced by the CID Officer at that time to arrest the accused.

He said with a lack of evidence to formulate a police brief of the matter, he made an application to withdraw the information.

Presiding Magistrate Paul Puri Nii said willful murder is a serious crime because it affects the life of an individual.

“You are a Policeman, under the Constitution you should not be forced to do your constitutional duties."

“Once you sign an oath after graduating from Bomana you have the authority to arrest without being forced to do so."

Magistrate Nii then granted the application by the arresting officer and withdrew the matter.

The defendant Maclean Hara was arrested and charged with willful murder. He appeared before the court from Custody but was released due to the withdrawal of his case.