First judging kicks off Festival

Eight contestants are competing for the Miss Hanenamo crown, hailing from various Motu-Koitabu villages. This annual festival celebrates the culture and identity of the indigenous people of the National Capital District; and promises to be the event of the year.

The confident lasses displayed their traditional attire and cultural knowledge to the judging panel and supportive onlookers, hoping to win them over with their best infamous call, "Hedioro”.

The contestants come from Gaire, Pari, Hanuabada, Elevala, Tatana, Kouderika, and Tubusereia, each with their own ambition, to make something of themselves and help their people.

This morning's seven-judge panel included the Member for Gazelle, Jelta Wong, Anna Skate, Udu Vai, HMF representatives, and other important guests. Motu Koita Chairman, Dadi Toka Jnr shared his thoughts on the first day of judging and upcoming events.

The second judging event will take place on Friday, March 3rd at the APEC Haus, along with a thank-you dinner for sponsors of the 49th Hiri Moale Festival.