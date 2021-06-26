Fire trucks donated

Each fire truck costs K1.5 million and is fully kitted to service both fire calls and road accident rescues in Port Moresby and the provinces. Three fire trucks will be used in Port Moresby and the other two will be transported to Wabag and Kundiawa through the proposition for new fire stations at these locations.

Enga and Chimbu governors have collaborated with the PNG Fire Service, through an MoU, and have paid for shipment of the fire trucks to their provinces.

Chief Fire Officer Bill Roo will also engage the Autonomous Region of Bougainville and Tari for new fire stations as well.

“We are looking at expanding to provinces where there are no fire stations so it’s a big ask, money plays a bigger role but we hope when the economy picks up, we will expand the fire service into provinces where there is no fire station and fire service,” he stated.

“We are hoping to recruit new firemen because many of our firemen are getting old. Within the next 5-6 years, we will be retiring a lot of men and that’s why we are looking at recruiting more young men.”

He said women are definitely a part of the recruitment program as they are essential in the help.

“It is one of our main aims to recruit more women into the Fire Service and we hope that one day, the chief fire officer will be a woman as it is a male dominated organisation. So gender equality plays a great role.”