Fake NID card for a police job

In Port Moresby yesterday (Tuesday) several fake NID cards were identified by the recruitment team, used by applicants.



Internal Security Minister, Peter Tsiamalili Jr, had ordered an immediate investigation.



“I have directed the Commissioner of Police to immediately bring the individuals who provided the fake cards in for questioning. Under no circumstances will we tolerate individuals seeking to undermine the integrity of our NID system,” Minister Tsiamalili Jr said.



The Minister said those applicants who have provided fake NID cards have clearly not thought through the consequence of their actions.



“The NID project commenced in 2015. It is now 2023. There is no excuse for applicants sourcing fake NID cards. The PNG Civil and Identity Registry is always happy to expedite NID card processing for those who have applied earlier and can show proof that they are awaiting printing of documents,” he said.

The recruitment process has been strengthened through the use of digital technology and the RPNG says fraudulent documents will easily be identified.

Many who walked into the Rita Flynn courts to follow through with the recruitment process were from NCD, Central and Gulf provinces.

Out of the 13,039 shortlisted, only 560 will be selected for recruitment into the RPNGC. Many who have turned up in the past few days were turned away as they failed to provide NID cards.

Mr Tsiamalili Jr has directed that Commissioner David Manning launch a broader investigation into the production of fraudulent cards.



“Let me be clear, whoever is producing these fake cards will be caught and they will be subject to the full weight of the law,” he said.



The Minister said whilst the fake cards contained a design that was similar to the NID card, that card verification would immediately show that they were not genuine.



“Our national NID system is underpinned by state-of-the-art biometric technology. Anyone who tries to authenticate a fake card will be immediately exposed,” Minister Tsiamalili Jr said.



The Minister has encouraged anyone who has obtained a fake card to report the matter to the NID Office.



“We have simplified the process for obtaining an NID card. There is simply no reason for anyone to use a fake card.”