ExxonMobil steps up again for Hiri Moale Festival

ExxonMobil PNG Ltd, the operator of the PNG LNG Project, has stepped up again as the proud Gold sponsor of the 49th Hiri Moale Festival with K150,000. This contribution demonstrates EMPNG's respect for the four Motu Koita villages neighboring the LNG Plant site outside Port Moresby.

EMPNG's Chairman and Managing Director, Peter Larden, said the festival is a significant event for the communities of Boera, Papa, Lealea, and Porebada, as well as the people of Gulf Province whom they traded with.

"Every year, Hiri Moale marks a milestone for our team at ExxonMobil PNG. Just as the Motuans of old developed trading relationships with other people, today, ExxonMobil PNG is helping establish trade between PNG and other nations across the Asia-Pacific,” said Larden.

“The respect that we have for Papua New Guinea's cultural heritage underlines all our activities, and we strive to ensure that the environment and cultural heritage of our communities are protected and preserved. This festival is one way we can preserve and celebrate these traditions," Larden concluded.

The Motu Koita Assembly Chairman and Deputy NCD Governor, Dadi Toka Jnr, expressed his gratitude towards EMPNG for its ongoing partnership to the festival since 2014.

"The support shown by ExxonMobil PNG for this festival is a testament to their commitment to preserving the cultures and traditions in the areas in which they operate," said the MKA Chairman.

To signify the partnership Chairman Toka and Mr. Larden set sail a miniature Lagatoi across a pool of water at the Airways Hotel.

The Hiri Moale Festival will feature cultural performances from the Motu Koitabu villages, the Vanagi Heau Helulu (canoe race), arrival of the traditional Lagatoi, and the crowning of the 2023 Miss Hiri Hanenamo. Communities across NCd and Motu Koitabu are encouraged to join in the celebrations.