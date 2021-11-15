Etep under different structure

CEO Dr Kipas Binga said they are structured under the Christian Health Services, who get their funding directly from the government.

The Braun Memorial Rural Hospital in Finschhafen is facing funding constraints while Etep Rural Hospital in the Tewae-Siassi district has already closed its doors.

The Morobe Provincial Health Authority came under fire because of this.

Dr Binga, however, clarified that these major rural hospitals get funding straight from the national government, through the Christian Health Services.

Nonetheless, Dr Binga said the situation is concerning.

“For the PHA, the Morobe Provincial Government has given an allocation of K3 million for this year’s budget,” he stated. “We’re hoping to see if we can increase that for next year…something over K10 million would be a good start for the PHA because then, K1 million can go to each district, and K1 million we can keep at ANGAU.”

While K3 million was allocated, the PHA received K1.9 million.

Dr Binga said the senior executive management team has agreed to support Braun with K50,000 while K25,000 will go to Etep.

They are still looking for ways to send their contribution considering the issue with the Integrated Financial Management System.

(Morobe Provincial Health Authority CEO, Dr Kipas Binga)