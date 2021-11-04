Still Reeling From Cyberattack

With the disabling of the Government’s Integrated Financial Management System, Morobe’s education division is unable to pay service providers.

Though the Minister for Finance, Sir John Pundari, said on the 28th of October that the department managed to fully restore the system, the Morobe Provincial Government’s finance office says its system is still down.

Provincial program advisor of education, Keith Tangui, said this is why they are behind schedule in the marking of Grade Eight exam papers.

“We used to mark our Grade Eight exams in a very big conference room,” he stated.

“Treasury is not yet opening so our cheques are yet to be printed to pay the service providers. All those markers have to be paid, conference rooms have to be paid, transport and all the other things are still waiting.”

He said even the teachers’ leave fares will be affected.

Tangui hopes that the system is restored as soon as possible so they can complete all 2021 academic activities.