Challenge issued to MoPHA

Tewai-Siassi MP, Dr Kobby Bomareo, made this statement in reference to the scaling down of operations by the major rural hospitals of Etep and Braun in Morobe Province.

On the 1st of October, the management of Braun Memorial District Hospital in Finschhafen announced the scale down of operations on the 6th of October for an indefinite period.

This was due to lack of funding.

Dr Bomareo acknowledged the much-needed health services provided to his people by the two health institutions, which are managed by the Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG through Lutheran Health Services (LHS).

The doctor-cum-politician is calling for a review of the current PHA concept as management issues have affected the operation of aid posts, health centres, district hospitals and rural hospitals throughout Morobe.

He pointed out that about two years ago, before accepting the Provincial Health Authority (PHA) concept, he made it clear in the provincial assembly and to the Provincial Executive Council (PEC) to select four regions where the PHA concept will be launched. He said this will give an idea on what the PHA should be like.

“We have brains who can develop an alternative to PHA, then we accept the concept and work from there,” Dr Bomareo said.

“It’s not late, we can review the current PHA; it needs someone to say yes.”

Dr Bomareo said he is committed to see the Etep and Braun rural hospitals run smoothly without unnecessary funding issues as the lives of people cannot be played around with.

He revealed that last year, the Tewai-Siassi District Development Authority assisted with funding support of K160,000 to Etep Rural Hospital and K55,000 to the Braun Memorial Rural Hospital from their District Services Improvement Program funds.

An ambulance was also donated to Etep Rural Hospital with a commitment of funding to be made soon.