Equipment to improve Tokua airport security

The National Airport Corporation (NAC), through a statement, has confirmed the installation of new equipment to replace the existing old and aging equipment and introduces primary personnel and check-bag screening at the entrance to the terminal facility.

The new equipment will enhance security screening of passengers and baggage and speed up processing times thereby managing the queue at the airport.

NAC Technical Officers and Aviation Security Officers have undergone specialized technical and operator training and refresher to operate as well as service this important equipment at the airport.

The scanning equipment was purchased from Nuctech Company Ltd, which is a global manufacturer and supplier of aviation security screening systems.

The installation of these new equipment will enhance security screening capability for detecting and identifying explosives, dangerous goods and unlawful items, intended to cause unlawful interference against civil aviation operations.

This is a significant step taken by NAC towards effectively supporting its core functions and improving regulatory compliance in its operations at Tokua.

NAC provides airport security screening facilities at Port Moresby, Nadzab, Mt. Hagen, Tokua, Goroka, Kavieng, Vanimo and Tari Airports. The new terminal buildings to be constructed and completed for Madang, Gurney, Kiunga, Hoskins and Wewak will also have airport security screening facilities.