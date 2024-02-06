Enhancing Higher Education in 2024

Minister for DHERST, Don Polye apart from his announcement of bringing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the PNG education, confirmed international engagement, application of HELP, and the research budget enhancement for 2024.

Minister Polye emphasized that this year, DHERST will remain steadfast in its collaboration with the Government of Australia and the People's Republic of China.

“Additionally, we hold in high regard our longstanding partnership with the Government of Japan through JICA, actively exploring avenues for expanding this collaboration. The Republic of Indonesia has generously extended its cooperation with the PNG Higher Education Sector by offering 20,000 scholarships, providing numerous Papua New Guineans with the opportunity to enhance their skills and obtain overseas degrees.

“Our well-established partnership with the Republic of Korea (South Korea) includes interuniversity relationships and opportunities for our young people to pursue postgraduate degrees.

“DHERST is collaborating with Taiwan to explore possible cooperation in the realm of ICT, aiding PNG’s Higher Education Institutions in expediting the digitization process. Notably, the Government of Hungary, late last year, extended a scholarship offer of 50 slots for Papua New Guineans to study in Hungary’s Universities. Furthermore, we maintain a constructive and longstanding partnership with the Republic of Poland, providing postgraduate programs to our students. These collaborations underscore our commitment to advancing the academic landscape and fostering international cooperation,” said Polye.

In collaboration with the Asian Development Bank and the Government of Australia, DHERST will also persist in our endeavours to elevate the quality of learning and teaching within the Technical and Vocational Education and Training sector.

Polye was pleased to confirm the complete disbursement of outstanding Tertiary Education Student Assistance Scheme (TESAS) payments for the academic year 2023, totalling K30.5 million. This year's allocation for TESAS is K83 million.

Furthermore, students are encouraged to apply for the Higher Education Loan Program (HELP), which has an allocation of Kina 52 million this year.

“In a positive development, the 2024 budget for universities and research institutes earmarks a substantial increase, reinforcing our commitment to research activities. Robust research is pivotal for acquiring data and analysis that underpin advancements in economic and social sectors, ultimately enhancing the quality of academic programs,” he emphasized.