Enga harnesses culture amidst challenges

Despite sporadic conflicts affecting certain pockets of the province, Enga remains committed to its development goals, using its rich cultural heritage as a powerful platform for progress.

The Enga Provincial Government has orchestrated a groundbreaking partnership with the National Cultural Commission, formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), to spearhead cultural initiatives that are also instrumental in facilitating other development agendas.

Sir Peter Ipatas, emphasized the pivotal role of cultural programs in catalyzing broader development efforts.

"Cultural programs provide a platform to drive other development agendas in the communities, local level governments, and provinces."

He acknowledged that while certain areas within Enga grapple with turmoil, the province as a whole should not be held hostage by these challenges. Sir Peter reassured that the majority of Enga is making significant strides and conducting its affairs as usual.

During the official launch of the Malamata Yapo Cultural Festival and the inauguration of a cultural centre, Governor Ipatas unveiled the strategic approach to uplift Enga's overall status.

He highlighted the province's status as an exemplar in cultural development, boasting one of the finest cultural centres in the nation.

Ipatas underscored the transformative power of cultural progress, stating, "It is through cultural development that brings changes and development into the communities."

Governor Ipatas is also resolute in bolstering Enga's economic prospects, particularly in the tourism sector. By synergizing local culture and traditions with tourism, he envisions substantial revenue generation that benefits communities, local governments, districts, and provinces.

"One of our main agendas for the province is to grow the tourism industry. Hence, we will combine our culture and way of doing things to grow the industry."

In his commitment to education and healthcare, Sir Peter Ipatas unveiled plans to purchase a sawmill with funds drawn from the Enga Children's Fund. This initiative will channel K200,000, over the next two years into community schools.

Additionally, he announced the establishment of Malamata Primary School and the construction of a new aid post and the fencing of its airstrips.