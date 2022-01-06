Enga Govt Backs New Porgera Deal

He said the Marape-led Government is bold and decisive in negotiating a new deal for the country and is proud to say that Enga Province has supported those efforts.

Sir Ipatas made this statement after the Enga Provincial Executive Council (PEC) met over the weekend to endorse the new project framework proposed for the mine.

The endorsement by the PEC is an important step forward toward reopening the mine this year and Sir Peter has called upon all Porgera landowners to unite and support the Government’s new vision for Enga Province and the country.

Sir Peter said the Provincial Government is now looking forward to negotiating a new Memorandum of Agreement with the project partners and will work closely with the Government to ensure that its vision for the mine is achieved in order to secure further prosperity for the province.