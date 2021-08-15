Enga Embrace Cultural Calendar

The National Cultural Commission has put together a calendar as part of its commitment as signed in a MoA with the Enga Provincial Government in July recently.

Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture, Isi Henry Leonard launched the calendar on August recently at the provincial museum known as the Enga Take Anda in Wabag.

“This calendar regarding the Enga provincial cultural show events identifies the events, venues and the dates. It is very important as it informs everyone, whether it be Engans or local and inbound tourists,” said Mr Leornard.

He added that, “It’s a tool now, everyone can use to plan out and to make commitments and to attend this very important events. Therefore, in this case you can see that we are bringing tourism right down to the village setting. Right down to where people are.”

Witnessing this launch was Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas, Enga provincial administrator Dr Samson Amean, executive director of National Cultural Commission Steven Enomb Kilanda and chief executive officer of Tourism Promotion Authority, Eric Mossman Uvovo.

NCC Director Steven Kilanda had this to say about the provincial calendar

“This is the first provincial cultural calendar we have developed and Enga is the first province to come up with this, and the next thing to do now is to develop the provincial cultural calendar,” said Mr Kilanda.

The Enga provincial events calendar has 10 local festivals that run between July and December. The month of August alone appears to be the busiest period in which of the events and activities are scheduled to take place.