Enga Aims To Resolve Power Woes

The Enga Provincial Government has taken on the responsibility of funding the project, which will see the project conclude in two years’ time.

The Pilikambi hydro project is set to produce up to 20 megawatts of electricity.

Enga Governor, Sir Peter Ipatas, revealed that the board of PNG Power has agreed to purchase their power.

“So it gives us the economic basis now to actually go into implementing the project,” he stated. “So that’s one big thing that is going to happen over the next two to three years.”

Furthermore, the EPG recently launched a two-megawatt generator set (genset) at Kaipale, which will supply Laiagam as well as Wabag.