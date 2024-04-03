ENB police challenged

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Islands Command, Perou N’Dranou said the fundamentals of policing are missing in most police stations across the country and ENB is no exception.

He revealed this during a recent quarterly inspection for police in the New Guinea Islands region.

“We need to go back and review the training and experiences we acquired at the police college,” ACP N’Dranou stated.

“When we don't stick to the basics, we get distracted and don't perform to standard.”

ACP N’Dranou visited Kokopo, Rabaul and Kerevat police stations on Thursday, March 28th.

The police station inspections involved checks on vehicles, firearms, police manpower and general police duties.

According to ACP N'Dranou, the most prevalent issue observed at the province’s three police stations was a lack of accountability.

He stated that police officers know what is right from wrong but instead, go against their better judgement.

ACP N’Dranou conducts four police inspections annually for the four provinces in the NGI.

Manus and East New Britain have been completed, and this week, the focus is on New Ireland Province.

ACP N’Dranou said the aim of the inspection is similar to an audit exercise.

“Every month, I receive reports from the four PPCs in the region; however, I must be personally present to verify that those reports are valid,” he said.

Meanwhile, Provincial Police Commander of ENB Chief Inspector Felix Nebanat said reporting and monitoring is a key role for any police officer.

“Each month, we provide reports to ACP, which are given to us by each station commander through their officers.

“The reports allow us to restock ammunition or handle any issues that the force is having.”

Nebanat, who is the former New Ireland PPC, reiterated that the overall responsibilities of the province's police force are impacted if the reports are not submitted on time or lack important details.

On the other hand, Chief Insp Nebanat commended his officers for attending the police parade while also carrying out their normal duties.