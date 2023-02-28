ENB Governor meets with clan

Cultural tourism was discussed, including concerns over the performances outside their boundaries.

Many at the meeting voiced dissatisfaction over the fire dance performances being lured into the Kokopo and Rabaul town centres.

“As an elder, I am concerned that it is becoming normal for us to be called down to the town centres, lured by the power of the kina and cutting corners. What about our culture and spirits?

“They are up here in the bush,” said one clan elder.

“Just because the boats come or a big man comes to town doesn’t mean we should cut corners.”

The Uramot clan explained to Governor Marum that a pre-existing committee was established to interact with external stakeholders looking to engage with the fire dance performances.

“We have a committee in place with an elected chairman, Hosea Kailam, and we are all together, one Clan, one movement, protecting our culture.

“So when tourism comes, we are ready to engage in tourism, but tourism must respect and come through us. That way, we will enjoy the performances together,” said Enos Diange ward member in Gaulim.

Marum was enthused by the proactive nature in which the Uramot had organised themselves and complimented them on their actions.

“It is good that you have this committee in place. Now as a community, if you set up the proper process, then as a governor, it will be easy for us to support,” Governor Marum said.

“You expressed the need for a central location where we can host these events here in the Gazelle; if you can come to me as a community and agree on this area, then I can get lend my support by putting in proper facilities like toilets and seating areas.”

Governor Marum stressed that there is a need to make sure the community cultural areas still look authentic and made from natural materials.

“Tourists travelling here want to see authentic bush materials, and so I challenge you to make sure when we do create these central locations to use only bush materials that are sourced from here, in the Gazelle.”

Marum once again commended the Uramot community for their leadership in ensuring cultural tourism remains a sustainable product and resource in ENB.