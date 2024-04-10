ECPR farewells UC Moderator

Last Sunday, the Moderator began the (ECPR) leg at Gabagaba Circuit to say his farewell and have his last sermon shared at the Gabone Immanuel United Church.

Moderator Siai will be visiting 11 regions in the country as part of his final visit and has been overwhelmed with emotions so far. Commenting on his visit to Gabagaba he said, “I am excited and sad because I have seen in the last years that our people are very committed because they love God. Sometimes we feel that they are over-doing things but I think that’s how they praise God. For me and my wife we are enjoying the hospitality here including the others as well,” said Rev Siai.

Bishop for East Central Papua Region, Reverend Kora Taboro on behalf of the region thanked the moderator for the growth of the church in the region.

“We are so privileged and honoured because he is a great man of God and anointed, consecrated and set apart to lead us in the United Church in PNG. We have 11 region bishops and I am one of them in this side of the country. He is here for visitation and his farewell and we are all gathered here to say thank you for leading us this far,” aid Rev Taboro.

Reverend Taboro joyfully shared that the new moderator, Reverend Garo Kilagi is from the East Central Papua Region.

“He is from Galomarubu village, his family is with us right now. We are privileged that he is someone from our region that will take the moderator title. We will continue to support him,” he continued.

Local Pastor for Gabone Immanuel United Church, said; “I am so happy to have the father of the United church to make his welcome here. I am so blessed and privileged that the moderator has chosen this church. This church is an icon in the region and I’m happy to host the moderator’s farewell here in my local congregation.”

Gifts were presented to the moderator as a symbol of thanks from various UC Churches in the circuit and ECPR region.

Moderator Siai did his final visits to Bougainville, New Britain and Highlands region last year. This year the last visits began in the Western region, Hela, Kerema and West Central.

The ECPR region will be completed on the 13th of April. On the 21st of April, moderator will head to New Ireland before heading to Milne Bay for two weeks.

His final leg of visits will end in the urban region either in Port Moresby or Lae in June.