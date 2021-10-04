Earth without Art is boring

The show ran under the theme ‘Earth without Art is Eh’.

It was a first of its kind performance for the Faculty of Arts to perform the shadow play as well.

Second year Arts student Eugene Avediba, said they hosted the event for two reasons; for academic purposes, and to display their various talents harnessed and also taught while in class.

Avediba also mentioned the controversy surrounding ballroom dancing, which received some criticism when it was performed during the UPNG pageant. The Extravaganza Night provided the opportunity for the Faculty of Arts to educate others about the different forms of Arts.

He said what the Arts students displayed, including in drama, was to instil important messages that address real-life social issues.

The theme ‘Earth without Art is Eh’, brings the message that life without the inclusion Art in all forms, would be boring, and the Faculty wanted to show that creative Arts can impact lives in a good way.

Photo credit: Theatre Arts Strand, UPNG