Drivers Escape Armed Robbers

Madang Provincial Police Commander, Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said there were three attempted car thefts that happened at around the same time. All three attempts were unsuccessful.

PPC Rubinag said the taxi driver’s escape from the criminals at James Barnes got the attention of nearby Kuima security guards, who arrived at the location moments after the criminals had escaped.

In the other holdup attempts, a bus belonging to Jaisaben Resort and a dump truck were also targeted, but the respective drivers managed to escape with their vehicles slightly damaged.



He said the victims drove to Jomba police station and reported the matter to the police who responded but the suspect escaped into DCA compound. Police then went on foot in search of the criminals and community have identified some of the criminals. PPC Rubiang said police who were on foot patrol at the DCA settlement destroyed homebrew making equipment that were used to brew illegal alcohol like steam.



“I want the people of Madang to know that most of the problems that are being reported are alcohol-related. Many lives have been lost and properties damaged due to people not controlling their drinking habits.



“The attempted holdups that happened on the weekend were also caused by drunkards according to sources. I want to warn people living in the settlements and producing homebrew that your houses will be burnt to ashes if you are caught producing homebrew,” PPC Rubiang warned