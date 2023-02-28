Dr Billy apologises to families of hostages

The hostages were rescued and brought to Port Moresby on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

The Nipa Kutubu MP also apologised to the immediate families of the four survivors before condemning the actions of kidnappers, which was an act of terrorism.

He said it took 10 days to get the hostages out considering there are no road links and telecommunication services to assist in the rescue.

Dr Billy hoped this incident prompts resource developers and the government to ensure road and communication services are put in place so that remote areas within Bosavi and the Nipa Kutubu District are accessible.

He acknowledged the leadership of Prime Minister James Marape and other Government leaders in pursuing the matter until the hostages were brought home safely and unharmed.

The local MP also called on the Government take into account security needs in the impact project areas and beef up police manpower.