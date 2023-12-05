DPM apologises for prolonged power issues

He said the issue is countrywide, and he is liaising with the minister responsible, William Duma, to try ensuring that they fix this longstanding issue.

“It has been an ongoing problem for many years and I am equally frustrated as you all are and rightfully should be,” said Rosso.

“Minister Duma has assured me of his commitment to fixing our power woes in the long term, but also looking at solutions for the short term, including working closely with our bilateral partners.

“There is work going on for a solar farm to be constructed at Yalu to help alleviate the power problem and work is being carried out on Yonki Dam and upgrading main lines into Lae by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

“There are a few more power sources being worked on and I shall continue pushing in my capacity to get this situation fixed.

“Once again, my sincere apology to everyone.