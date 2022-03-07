Double majors programs to cease

SHSS Executive Dean Professor Leo Marai at the presentation of the school’s four-year strategic operational plan to the UPNG Council recently, said there are no bylaws governing the school’s current double major programs.

“When the (double major program) came into place, there (were) no bylaws to set the platform.”

“We need to revisit that to create bylaws that can enable and set clear directions for students undertaking the program so we meet the governance issues.” s

Professor Marai said the students currently completing double major programs this year will be the last for the school until bylaws are established to govern such programs. He also said the school would be creating double degree programs across other schools within the university.

Furthermore, Professor Marai addressed the issue of program alignment within the school to current real world relevance highlighted by DHERST Acting Secretary Dr Francis Hualupmomi.

Dr Hualupmomi who was part of the university’s first audit, said on reading the report, many of the programs offered by UPNG need to be re-looked at. He stated further that the programs must be aligned with current demand, as many are outdated.

“Some of the programs are still 1970s or 1980s program. So you need to look at and reconsider, review some of the programs so that it is demand driven. It’s very important. We cannot continue to offer programs that are of 1980s, 1990s, the world has changed.”

Professor Marai said, “We are mindful of that. It’s (going to) be hard work.”

He said the school’s target for the next three years is to realign these programs. A review will be conducted for two of those years before submitting to senate to get new programs for the university.

Professor Marai said the programs will be market-based and the courses will be aligned with modern thinking.

The school’s executive dean said this exercise will involve all academic staff with additional support from relevant external partners including DHERST.

Professor Marai says the aim is to have new and improved courses under the programs within the school by 2024.