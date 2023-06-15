Dobo Inmates Hopeful

However, in Madang’s Beon Prison, there are two detainees who have the Death Sentence upon their heads. Initially, there were four of them, but two escaped during a breakout.

The Dobo detainees are a group of 123 men from different villages in the Nahorawa LLG, who rampaged Sakiko Village in 2018, and brutally murdered 7 people, assumed of practicing sorcery. Two of those victims were children aged 3 and 5 at that time.

Since last year, these inmates and their families have been going to the court to appeal to repeal the death sentence. Others have been given life sentences.

While waiting for the results of their appeal, the Dobo detainees are taking literacy courses for Tok Pisin and Spiritual reformation for Baptism and Confirmation. Beon Jail Commander Jackson Gubag, confirms that literacy courses started for 84 inmates. Baptism and Confirmation classes for the Dobo inmates started on Wednesday June 14. Commander Gubag said most of the Dobo inmates are illiterate.

Loop had the opportunity to speak with Donny Kakivi, a life sentence inmate and Jeffery Ronny, on death sentence. Each gave an outlook on the programs they are being offered, and their appeals as well. They both acknowledge that when they were living as free men, they did think about the challenges of life after prison. Now, they have a new perspective on life and how they can improve and bring about change in their communities.

They thanked all who organized these programs for their rehabilitation.

In light of their court cases, they are now awaiting a decision from the Supreme court. They are not deterred, believing that their sentences may be reduced so they can reunite with family.

Most of the Dobo inmates follow the Lutheran faith which prompted Commander Gubag to seek out a pastor to administer their lessons. Pastor Ingem, upon his first visit for classes, felt a deep compassion for the inmates and is happy that he is able to assist in bringing in spiritual guidance to them.

The death sentence was abolished in 1974, just before independence but was reintroduced in 1991 when the criminal code was amended. Capital punishment had been justified for offences such as treason, murder, piracy, sorcery related killing and aggravated rape. And for a second time, revoked in 2022. Beon Correctional Institution houses the highest number of inmates serving life sentences. 30 of them; with an initial 4 on death sentences until 2 escaped in February this year.