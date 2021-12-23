DJAG Partners With Security Firm

Attorney General and Secretary for Justice, Dr Eric Kwa and Brave Security Consortium Limited, Managing Director, Wesley Roy signed the agreement in Port Moresby.

The contractor will provide Vehicle Tracking Security Services and other related support services to DJAG.

“I am happy that the tracking systems will also track fuel consumption,” he said.

Dr Kwa also said that it is important that we support our Papua New Guineans companies who are making a breakthrough into the field of Information Technology.

“I want to support Papua New Guineans doing businesses because it’s easy working with our people,” Dr Kwa said.