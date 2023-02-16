DJAG officer terminated for corrupt conduct

Justice Secretary Dr. Eric Kwa said as the lead Government agency in the Government’s fight against corruption, and strengthening integrity in the government processes, DJAG will not tolerate any form of misconduct, bribery and corruption.

He said this is not the first time an officer has been terminated for such misconduct in office. DJAG will continue its efforts to rid and prevent this practice.

“I am very disappointed that although officers have been terminated previously for such offence, officers continue to commit the same offence hence. We will make sure we deal with all of them.”

It was alleged that the officer admitted to receiving and using the money (K2,000) that was offered as bribe.

Secretary Dr. Kwa is happy that investigations and the department’s disciplinary process progressed well, leading to the officer’s termination.

He said this serves as a warning to others.