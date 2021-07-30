Digicel signs young Brand Ambassador

Digicel PNG's Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, Lorna McPherson, signed-on Gerard Ivalaoa in a meeting this morning.

Earlier this year, Ivalaoa went viral on the social media platform, Facebook, for writing his first book, ‘70 reminders of Academic Excellence’ using his phone, gaining attention from the global telecommunication company that presented him with a phone and a laptop.

Digicel PNG’s Brand Ambassador has also recently registered his own publishing company, ‘PHONEBOOK PUBLISHERS’ with the aim of supporting other struggling writers to become published authors.

Gerard said his motto is, “Giving to grow, and growing to give.” The young writer said he is using the laptop presented to him by Digicel to complete work on his other books.

He said he has considered essential factors such as electricity, office space, computers, transportation and capital for this endeavour but has pushed forward for his dreams to support other writers, like him, who are struggling to get published.

This inspirational young man will be running his business from his family home, at the 3-Kona Settlement, a few kilometres from Jacksons Airport in Port Moresby.

Gerard said he approached the National Capital District (NCD) for assistance, thus they will be supporting Phonebook Publishers with solar panels.

As Digicel’s young Brand Ambassador and says to work hard to support his family and other aspiring writers.